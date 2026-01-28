Announcing the Slate of Candidates for Ninth Bishop of Long Island

The Joint Oversight Committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island is pleased to announce the slate of candidates presented for election of the Ninth Bishop of Long Island. Following a comprehensive prayer-centered discernment process, the Search Committee has completed its work and respectfully submits, with the approval of the Joint Oversight Committee, the following individuals for consideration:

Each candidate has agreed to stand for election, and we are grateful for their willingness to continue to discern this holy call. We are thrilled that these candidates bring particular gifts and experiences to our diocese. They represent a variety of approaches to inclusive leadership, knowledge of institutional complexity, various expressions of Anglican spirituality, a spiritual maturity and strengths in cultural competency which were areas that our diocese identified as essential for our next bishop.

The Diocese of Long Island now enters a season of continued discernment, reflection, and engagement:

Participate in a Meet and Greet: There will be four Meet and Greets (one in each of the counties of the diocese). These will be opportunities to get to know the candidates and for the candidates to get to know the people and places of our diocese.



For the candidates, their families, and the Diocese of Long Island as we all open our hearts to where God is moving in us as a diocese. Learn more about the candidates: Click the "Learn more" button under each candidate for a short bio, video, and resume.

The Joint Oversight Committee invites all members of the Diocese of Long Island to join in continued prayer, seeking the guidance of the Holy Spirit as we discern the leader called to serve as our 9th Bishop. We offer deep gratitude for the hard work of the faithful and prayerful Search Committee. We rejoice that these candidates have answered God’s call to continue this process of discernment with our diocese.

The Electing Convention will take place on April 18, 2026, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City, Long Island.

Now that the slate of candidates has been announced, the Joint Oversight Committee will open the petition process. The process of discerning episcopal leadership for our diocese is one in which the Holy Spirit moves and helps us prayerfully raise up leaders. The petition process is an opportunity to continue discerning the person God is calling to be our next bishop. There will be enough time for each petition nominee to be fully vetted, interviewed, and to conduct reference and background checks as required by the Diocese of Long Island and The Episcopal Church.

A petition nominee must submit all required documentation described here. The petition process begins Wednesday, January 28, 2026. All documents must be submitted to the Joint Oversight Committee no later than Saturday, February 7, 2026 11:59 PM EST.

The Joint Oversight Committee will decide if a petition nominee will be added to the slate and the decision is not appealable.

In Christ,

The Joint Oversight Committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island

Jacqueline Mason, ​​​Co Chair

The Rev. Jason Moskal​​, Co-Chair

Sharon Brown-Veillard

The Rev. Lilo Carr Rivera

Penny Grinage

The Very Rev. Walter Hillebrand

The Rev. Sarah Kooperkamp

Merrick K. Williams